- It’s September 1 and it’s going to be a hot one, with temperatures expected to be 95-105 degrees in the East Bay communities of Danville, Livermore, and Walnut Creek. San Francisco temperatures are only expected to be around 75 degrees, but the East Bay will see a scorcher, and KGO has a list of where to find cooling centers in those communities. [Chronicle]
- Another apartment building fire on Divisadero Street, this one at Haight Street, displaced 12 residents Wednesday, though no one was injured. [NBC Bay Area]
- Fire trouble in the Embarcadero too, as someone lit at least 12 trash cans on fire Wednesday night. [KTVU]
- Non-citizens will be able to vote in this November's SF school board elections, after the First District Court of Appeals granted a stay of a previous ruling. [Chronicle]
- The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association is suing the Sheriff’s Office over recent staffing changes at County Jail, changes that the union thinks puts both inmates and guards in more danger. [SF Standard]
- The Oakland Police Department has released a photo of the couple accused of allegedly engaging in a sex act in the stands at an A’s game on August 21. [TMZ]
Image: Sirron Norris mural at Westfield Centre, via Joe Kukura, SFist