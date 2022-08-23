The news copters were out and traffic was being diverted around busy Divisadero Street in San Francisco's NoPa neighborhood due to a two-alarm apartment fire on McAllister Street.

According to a tweet from the SF Fire Department, the fire is at 1604 McAllister Street, which is the same building that houses Oasis Cafe, the Ethiopian restaurant at 901 Divisadero.

Smoke from the fire could be seen and smelled through multiple parts of the city.

Video from the Citizen app showed flames coming from a second-story window on McAllister Street, in the portion of the building furthest from the restaurant's frontage on Divisadero. But the video also showed smoke billowing from a third-story window over Divisadero, above the restaurant.

Update: The flames spread to the upper story and the roof of the building, as seen below. The SFFD says no injuries have been reported, but a third alarm has been called.

Earlier flames, via Citizen.

Fire spreading, via Citizen

It appeared that traffic was stopped in both directions on Divisadero, with the SFPD assisting in directing and diverting traffic.

Images via Citizen