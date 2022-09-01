The Oakland Police Department is seeking help from the public in finding a suspect vehicle in last weekend's triple-homicide in West Oakland.

The incident happened Friday around 7:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Two men were shot in an apparent shootout, one of them while driving a vehicle, and that vehicle then struck and killed a man on a bicycle. All three men died at the scene.

The victims have since been identified as 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks, and 48-year-old Tonnell Williams.

The police released photos Wednesday of an orange-colored, vintage four-door sedan — that looks like it has hydraulics — that was seen in the area of the shooting on Friday.

"OPD is releasing this photo in hopes of identifying a vehicle in connection to a triple homicide," the department said in a tweet and Facebook post.

Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong previously said that shots were fired by one suspect, possibly out of a vehicle, and another individual returned fire. It's not clear from the police announcements which of the three victims was the driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist, and which was the cyclist.

"What a horrific scene it was," Armstrong said in a press conference Monday. "Again, another senseless [act of] violence in our city."

Anyone with information on Friday's shooting is asked to call Oakland homicide detectives at 510-238-3821, or call the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.