According to the Oakland Police Department (OPD), three people were killed after a car crash, which involved multiple vehicles, and a shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Friday night.

As reported by KRON4, OPD officers convened in the area after an alert from ShotSpotter — a gunshot detection system — was activated yesterday evening. Upon arriving around 7:15 p.m., on-site officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds; they were later pronounced deceased.

A third victim — a cyclist — was found on the scene as well, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; the cyclist was also pronounced deceased on the scene.

Information about the collision and shooting remains vague. But, per Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, the shootings appeared to have occurred before the vehicle fleeing the scene fatally struck the cycles.

"We know there was an initial shooting. We know that there was a second shooting," Armstong said according to ABC7. "And then we know that after the second shooting, the vehicle -- which the individual who had been shot was inside of -- fled from the scene. And that is the vehicle that appears to have struck the bicyclist."

The identities of all three male victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified. However, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said all three victims were men.

The OPD Homicide Section is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Photo: Getty Images/GMA