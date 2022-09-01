The long-demanded, recently rumored edit button is becoming a reality on Twitter, though it’s going to roll out slowly, and you’ll only be able to edit the tweet within the first 30 minutes after you post it.

Back in April, back when the whole Elon Musk buying Twitter thing actually seemed like it was actually going to happen, Twitter announced they were testing an edit button, finally acceding to the users who’d been clamoring for it for years. Yet the whole move seemed very much driven by Musk's own tweets, and Twitter’s desire to cater to the new boss. Now that the deal has gone all higgledy-piggledy with Musk and Twitter at each other’s throats in court, Musk’s desires are obviously not a priority for Twitter anymore.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

But in a shock announcement Thursday morning, the New York Times reports Twitter is finally launching the edit button, and that “some people” will get that capability today. (If that Times report is behind a paywall for you, the same article is also available for free at the Examiner.) As the Times cleverly notes, “It has only been about 15 years, nine months and 22 days since [users] started asking for that ability.”

Breaking News: Twitter is finally getting an edit button. After countless pleas from users, slip-ups will be correctable after tweeting. Some users will see the change on Thursday.https://t.co/yGPeJeyZgd — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 1, 2022

Twitter dives into the details in a company blog post. “It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally,” Twitter says. “The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited.”

Screenshot via Twitter

So yes, even if you’re not in one of those anointed groups that will get the edit button first, you will see evidence that a post has been edited, effective today. Above we see a screenshot of what an edited tweet will look like, with a subtle but still quite visible icon and timestamp saying "Last edited," and noting the time at which the tweet was edited.

Notably, though, Twitter adds that “For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” and the version history will also be available. That means A) you only have a 30-minute window in which you can edit the tweet, and B) the “For this test” language indicates Twitter is giving themselves the wiggle room to reverse course on the idea.

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here,” Twitter’s blog post adds. “They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

Twitter wanting us to pay for an edit button...😑🤨 nah I'll typo all dae — Jac the Meme Queen☮ (@jacketrose86) September 1, 2022

Also notable for you, if you are a Twitter user, is that you do not have this capability yet unless you’re a Twitter employee. They mention that the edit button will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers “in the coming weeks,” and if you’re not aware, Twitter Blue is a $4.99 a month subscription service that gives users a few added features. According to the Times, “The company eventually — though it did not specify when — plans to give everyone the option to alter their tweets.”

