The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that everyone who got their first monkeypox shots more than 28 days prior can start getting their second doses next week.

We heard a rumor on Monday that second shots were already being freely given out at the SF General drop-in clinic last weekend, and now it's official. DPH says that everyone who got their first monkeypox vaccinations a month or more ago, starting September 6, can start making appointments for their second shots, or coming to the drop-in clinic.

"Individuals that are eligible and seek a second dose should contact a health care provider," the department said in a media statement. "At this time, there are multiple health systems and clinics that have vaccine appointments available. If your primary healthcare provider does not yet carry the vaccine, please visit sf.gov/mpx to find locations and schedule an appointment."

Also, starting September 6, eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine is expanding beyond men and trans people who have had sex with two or more partners in the last two weeks — although most of SF's vaccine sites weren't really asking any questions of those seeking the shots, near as we can tell.

"Beginning Tuesday, September 6, SFDPH, community health partners and health providers will expand eligibility for Jynneos vaccine to all gay, bisexual, trans people, and men or trans people who have sex with men or trans people," the department said.

Other vaccinations sites around the Bay Area are also expected to begin giving out second shots next week as well.

The city's ability to dole out second doses comes as demand for first shots has waned, and as a newly approved method of administering the Jynneos vaccine allows for smaller doses — therefore expanding the supply about eightfold.

SF providers began administering the vaccine intradermally, instead of into the fat of the upper arm, less than two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, new monkeypox cases in the city have leveled off in the last week, with zero new cases recorded between August 26 and August 29. Only a handful of new cases were recorded the previous week, and numbers have been declining this whole past month leading to SF Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip to express some cautious optimism about the direction in which the outbreak is headed.

Photo: Mufid Majnun