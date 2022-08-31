- A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
- A nine-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday night in a freeway shooting in Oakland, and the woman driving the car was also injured in a subsequent crash when she exited onto city streets. [KTVU]
- Boudin recall supporter and new Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan has suddenly blocked a lot of people who've never heard of him on Twitter, which some are finding odd. [Examiner]
- The New York Times and multiple art gallerists say that San Francisco has "lost its place" in the national art world, with several "top-drawer" galleries having left the area to concentrate on Los Angeles, and a lot of artists decamping as well. [New York Times]
- Heather Knight today is all over a delayed plan to rezone the area around South Van Ness and Mission dubbed The Hub, which was delayed for a race and equity study suggested by Sup. Dean Preston that never happened, and so over 1,000 housing units remain further delayed. [Chronicle]
- California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert today ahead of the heatwave, asking everyone to refrain from charging electric cars or running major appliances between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. — and you should set your AC, if you have one, to 78 or higher. [Bay Area News Group]
- This week's dangerous heatwave will be worst for all of us who live without air conditioning, but there are a few tips to follow: ceiling fans should be switched to spin counter-clockwise, and you should keep all shades drawn during the sunniest parts of the day. [Chronicle]
Photo: Rafael Toledano Ilian