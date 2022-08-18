- All three passengers are confirmed dead after two small planes collided Thursday afternoon in Watsonville. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that three people died, though their identities have not been released, when two small Cessna planes collided over Watsonville just before 3 p.m. Thursday. [SFGate]
- Amidst threats that Haight Street live music bar Club Deluxe will close permanently, the preservation nonprofit SF Heritage is applying to give the bar Legacy Business Status. This would be no guarantee of Club Deluxe staying open or at the same location, but the bar’s co-owner Sarah Wilde told The Chronicle, “It is also my understanding that Deluxe will be able to retain that status, should the business move to another location. As to what that means for Deluxe staying in its current location in the Haight, you will have to ask the landlord.” [Chronicle]
- If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, a new exploit could allow hackers to “take control of an affected device,” so it’s time to update your operating system. According to CNN, “The vulnerability also extends to Mac computers running the company’s Monterey OS as well as Apple’s Safari browser on its Big Sur and Catalina operating systems.” [CNN]
- The Big Lots store at Mission and 29th Streets has closed permanently, after decades at the location. [Hoodline]
- In further evidence of Republicans trying to advance agendas through school boards, former SF Giant, big-time Trumper, and notable anti-vaxxer Aubrey Huff is running for school board in San Diego County. [KRON-4]
- BART police will no longer use the unscientific and (some say) racist term “excited delirium” in reports to describe people experiencing paranoia, mental agitation, or violent episodes. [Chronicle]
- Senor Sisig’s highly anticipated brick-and-mortar Ferry Building location now has an opening date, which will be this Wednesday, August 24. [Eater SF]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist