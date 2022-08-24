- A VTA bus driver who was known over a few years to have made multiple remarks about shooting his fellow employees is now being forced to retire. Remarkably, Douglas Lofstrom kept his job after saying he "should get a gun and shoot everybody" one day four years ago when he couldn't get on an employee shuttle — and then talked about doing "some shooting" over the agency's vaccine mandate. [Mercury News]
- Five young suspects, including two teenagers from San Francisco, were arrested in Petaluma on Monday after allegedly robbing two Ulta Beauty stores in Santa Rosa and Petaluma and being pursued by police. The group allegedly conducted brazen robberies by shoving thousands of dollars in fragrances into bags and fleeing in an apparently stolen Range Rover, which they tried to use to ram a police vehicle in their failed getaway. [Bay City News]
- One person died in a solo crash when their vehicle drove of Highway 13 in Oakland around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. [East Bay Times]
- A man was killed in the third of a series of quick crashes that occurred Tuesday morning on the connector between Highway 1 and 280 in Daly City. [Bay City News]
- There was a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a man injured in Christmas Hill Park, the Gilroy park that used to host the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which was the site of a 2019 mass shooting. [Mercury News]
- As gas prices continue to fall, some Bay Area gas stations are actually selling gas for under $5/gallon again. [KPIX]
- President Joe Biden is announcing today that those with outstanding student loans who make less than $125,000 a year will see $10,000 of loan forgiveness — and the pause on payments is being extended until December 31. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo from Petaluma PD via Bay City News