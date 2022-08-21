Dozens of adult dogs and cats under SF SPCA's care are still in need of their forever homes. Until August 31, those looking to introduce a new fur baby into their lives can do so — without paying any adoption fees.

On average, about 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted yearly in the United States. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, it became a common phenomenon for shelters around the country to empty as people, trapped in their homes, decided it was as good a time as any to rescue a pet. Fast forward two years later, and the COVID-19-accelerated rates around pet adoptions remain, albeit slightly calmed.

In an effort to help clear its kennel spaces, all while finding homes for its current catalog of dogs and cats, the SF SPCA is lifting adoption fees on certain canines and felines in their care through August 31.

"All dogs & cats (5mo+) are free to adopt through 8/31," reads a line of copy found in a string of tweets from the animal shelter to entice undecided pet parents.

As part of the shelter's Summer Lovin' Adoption program, the hundreds-dollar adoption fee normally needed to bring home adult dogs and cats continues to be pinched. We highlighted the program back in June when the SF SPCA was, as well, waiving adoption fees for applicable fur babies.

But, those looking to adopt a dog or cat younger than five months old will need to pay a premium. Puppies can be scooped up after meeting a $400 adoption fee; kittens require a $200 adoption fee in order to be taken home.

There are a lot of reasons why you should consider adopting an older dog or cat — you instantly know what their adult size is; you'll understand their mature personality and grooming requirements; they often already come potty/litter trained, etc. — over a young one. Now, there's also a financial incentive to do so... that will, however, sunset at the end of the month.

A full list of SF SPCA's adoptable dogs and cats can be found here, but below are some of our favorite dogs and cats looking for their forever homes that have graced the shelter's Twitter feed as of late.

Cowboy is 103lbs of love! 😁❤️ Anyone looking for a giant lap dog?



👉 Check him out: https://t.co/8QPJz2LwbC

All dogs & cats (5mo+) are free to adopt through 8/31 and join us Sat, 8/27 for #ClearTheShelters!#AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/vut8Vr7TVF — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) August 20, 2022

Whitney (7yrs) needs a forever home! She's a sweet, sensitive gal who will become your cuddle buddy once she's comfortable



👉 Check her out: https://t.co/P1ge0bOQfn

All dogs & cats (5mo+) are free to adopt through 8/31 and join us 8/27 for Clear The Shelters!#AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/TicHfAaoc9 — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) August 19, 2022

Messi (3yrs) is as agile with a tennis ball as his namesake is with a soccer ball. He'd love to be drafted to your family!🌟



👉 Check him out: https://t.co/eWRPEbaDKq

All cats & dogs (5mo+) are free to adopt through 8/31 and join us 8/27 for Clear The Shelters!#AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/NFxU58eSzm — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) August 17, 2022

Lulu (12yrs) is looking for a forever home as she waits in Foster! She's sweet, curious, and cuddly—the perfect combo!



👉 Check her out: https://t.co/iInXHc3e0e

All cats & dogs (5mo+) are free to adopt through 8/31 and join us Sat, 8/27 for #ClearTheShelters!#AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/3ngoD4DAUq — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) August 13, 2022

Topaz (3yrs) needs a forever home! 🐶 She's a sweet gal with a zest for life and a LOVE of tennis balls and squeaky toys. She likes scritches and scratches between ball chases



👉 Check her out: https://t.co/SMDv54Xrfe

All dogs & cats (5mo+) are free to adopt#AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/EFMZTI0fpg — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) August 5, 2022

The San Francisco SPCA Adoption Center, located at 250 Florida Street, is open for visits from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Related: SPCA Now Teeming With Dogs, Adoption Fees Waived In SF for All of June

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @sfspca