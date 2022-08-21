During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, tens of thousands of people were employed by San Francisco. The lowest-earning among them made a bit more than $36k during that time period, while the highest earner racked in over $602K. But collectively, the average SF City employee earned roughly $127K last year.

Or to put that figure in a different light: a sum equivalent to $65 an hour, which is almost four times the hourly minimum wage in San Francisco.

In a report using data from the SF's Controller’s Office, the Chronicle was able to deduce that San Francisco government employees made an average of $127K last year. Moreover: During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, two hundred City employees individually made $100,000 in overtime pay — alone.

The newspaper analyzed the earnings of those who worked at least 2,080 hours during the 2020-2021 fiscal year; this is the equivalent to a full-time position clocking in 40 hours (or more) per week between July 2020 and June 2021. The results? Fairly eye-opening, especially as it pertains to earning gaps between the City's highest-earning officials and those in the lower rung positions.

Mayor Breed made $351K. Police Chief Bill Scott wasn't too far behind at $344K. Since-recalled DA Chesa Boudin made $308 during the same fiscal year.

But by far the highest annual payout given to an SF City employee was former Chief Investment Officer William Coaker Jr. Chief Investment Officer. Coaker, who left his post in August of last year, cut his teeth with $602K. While the Chronicle’s sleuthing proved his regular pay for this past fiscal year was $355.5K, there was another $246K made through "other" means of compensation. (It's noted that his earnings were filed under the City's Retirement Services, which suggests that the latter payout was part of a pension program.)

The City's fire, emergency management, and police departments had the highest average employee pay at over $130K. Conversely, SF's library, parks and recreation, and human services agencies had the lowest average employee pay at less than $98K.

Who made the least amount serving the City of San Francisco during the 2020-2021 fiscal year? The public service aides at Public Works... who, as a cohort, made (on average) less than $38K during that time.

The Chronicle's data analysis can be downloaded here; Transparent California has all earnings made by public employees in its database, though those figures represent the current calendar year.

Related: Wallethub Names SF Second-Worst Run City in America, City Hall Officials Are None Too Pleased

Photo: Getty Images/SamlinPhotos