- Today is the deadline for Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 57, which would legalize safe drug consumption sites in California. The bill has been on Newsom's desk for 12 days, and he may choose to veto it as his predecessor Jerry Brown did, perhaps for political reasons. [NBC Bay Area]
- Mental health workers at Kaiser are entering their second week of striking. [KRON4]
- The BART system saw some major delays on Sunday after an unauthorized person entered the Transbay Tube. [Chronicle]
- A family of four had to be rescued in Tahoe National Forest last week after the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and they became stranded in a steep ravine. [KTVU]
- City leaders and parents of fentanyl victims gathered at SF City Hall on Sunday to recognize the first national Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. [KPIX]
- A former bookkeeper at a company in San Rafael has been arrested and charged with embezzlement after allegedly embezzling $661,000 over a number of years. [Marin Independent Journal]
- A Fremont woman has just been sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $5 million from her employer, HP. [East Bay Times]
- After more than 50 years at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced he will retire at the end of this year. [New York Times]
Photo: Jeremy Huang