- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued isolation practices for those suffering from a symptomatic monkeypox infection this week. On Thursday, CDPH shared the guidance — which mostly aligns with the one pushed by the CSC — that states people recovering from monkeypox should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms quell before resuming activities outside the home; they should also wear condoms during sex for 12 weeks after infection. [Chronicle]
- A back-to-school vaccine event was held at SF's new(ish) Southeast Health Center Clinic yesterday. "I think it's really great that this is available for him particularly," parent Kate Groza, who was among many who went to the clinic Saturday to get their childrens' COVID-19 vaccinations up to date, said to NBC Bay Area — "we just moved to San Francisco." [NBC Bay Area]
- Four minors, all wearing masks, were allegedly firing guns toward cars and homes Friday night. Per a tweet from a San Francisco Police Department officer, all of the alleged subspecies associated with the crime have now been detained. [KRON4]
- Two fires burned in downtown San Jose yesterday and were later contained by on-site fire crews. [ABC7]
- FYI: The Italian Family Festa — which is now in its 39th year — wraps up today at the Italian American Heritage Foundation in San Jose's History Park. [Hoodline]
- One of the casualties related to global fuel shortages and rising rates of inflation continues to be conservation efforts, especially in island nations like Sri Lanka that have seen animals die... because park rangers didn't have enough gas to reach them. [Mongabay]
- After testing positive for COVID-19 this past Monday, First Lady Jill Biden leaves isolation in South Carolina today and will head back to Delaware. [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/SundrayPhotography