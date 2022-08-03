Violence in the Sunnydale neighborhood of San Francisco continues this week with a shooting that killed one person and injured another aboard a Muni bus.

Wednesday's shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on a bus at the intersection of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in Visitacion Valley/Sunnydale — just two blocks from the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Monday evening on Brookdale Avenue in the Sunnydale housing project.

Details about the victims have not been released, but both were transported to a hospital after being given aid by first-responders, and one later died while the other had a non-life-threatening injury.

One Killed, One Wounded During Muni Bus Shooting in Visitacion Valley @CitizenApp Velasco Ave & Santos St 3:21:49 PM PDT

Video from the scene showed multiple SFPD officers and a Muni bus surrounded in crime-scene tape.

This was San Francisco's 29th homicide of the year, with the most recent two occurring very nearby. In addition to Monday's shooting, there was a shooting that took place in McLaren Park last week that took the life of a still not identified male victim.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, and tips can remain anonymous.