A teenager was the latest victim of gun violence in San Francisco, after a fatal shooting occurred Monday evening in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

According to the SFPD, the shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the Sunnydale housing project, on the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the street, and he was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The boy has not been identified, per a Bay City News report, pending reports to his next of kin.

No possible motive or suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

This homicide, San Francisco's 28th of the year to date, follows on another that took place in nearby McLaren Park last week, that took the life of an unidentified male.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo: Google Street View