One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in San Francisco's McLaren Park on Monday afternoon, and the victim later died from their injuries.

The incident was reported at 12:09 p.m. on Monday, and SFPD officers responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in McLaren Park. According to an SFPD press release, police were directed to the victim by bystanders, and immediately, "Officers began rendering aid and summoned medical attention."

SFFD paramedics arrived on the scene, but all life-saving efforts by police officers and paramedics failed, and the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Neither the victim's identity, gender, nor any identifying details have yet been revealed, pending notification of family.

This daylight killing was SF's 27th homicide of the year to date. That homicide rate almost exactly matches 2021's, when the city saw 27 homicides as of July 24.

The fatal shooting in McLaren Park occurred about eight hours after a violent shootout involving an unknown number of shooters about 3 miles away in the Potrero Hill area, a block away from SF General. In that early morning shooting, two victims with gunshot wounds later transported themselves to the hospital for treatment.