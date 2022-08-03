- Police in Oakland are seeking at least five suspects and three vehicles in connection with robberies at multiple businesses in a strip mall in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood on Monday. [KPIX]
- Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, did not appear in court in person for an arraignment on DUI charges in Napa County today, but his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf. [KTVU]
- Residents of the Berryessa district in San Jose are protesting a proposed tiny-home development for the homeless on vacant land there. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF's new District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey met with mostly angry constituents on Treasure Island last week to discuss issues including a $2.50 to $5 toll being proposed by transportation planners to enter and exit the island, and the ongoing strife over relocating existing low-income tenants while new housing is being built on the island. [48 Hills]
- A Chronicle story from June 29, 1988, in which a San Francisco student helped birth a baby on a Fell Street sidewalk, was reenacted this morning — the girl who was born, Searcy Hughes, 34, found the man, Patrick Combs, who helped bring her into the world on Facebook, long after her birth mother died of a drug overdose and she was given up for adoption, and they reunited in SF today. [Chronicle]
- Grace Jones is coming back to the Bay Area to play a show on Folsom Weekend, Friday, September 23, at the Fox in Oakland, and pre-sales started today. [Instagram]
- Mexico-based coffee chain La Borra del Café is looking to move in to a long-vacant space at 15th and Market streets in the Castro. [Hoodline]
Photo: Michael Emono