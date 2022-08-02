- Following President Biden's rebound COVID infection after taking Paxlovid, UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter is calling out Pfizer's data on rebounds. "2% my foot," says Wachter, "it's pretty darn common." Wachter, whose wife had a rebound infection after Paxlovid, suggests Pfizer had better expedite trials of 7- to 10-day courses of the drug. [BobWachter/Twitter]
- Paul Pelosi, husband of the House speaker, is scheduled to be arraigned in Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday on a misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from a crash on Memorial Day Weekend. Pelosi has not been ordered to appear in person and his attorney may appear in his place. [KRON4]
- The Santa Rosa PD has identified the Sonoma County deputies involved and the victim in last week's officer-involved shooting in Geyserville. The victim was David Pelaez Chavez, a 36-year-old Lower Lake resident, and he allegedly threatened officers with a large rock before he was shot. [KRON4]
- The wealthy town of Fairfax in Marin County is freaking out over a two-person homeless encampment in a park. [Chronicle]
- Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, and says her visit "in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy." [Associated Press]
- Biden has named a new White House coordinator on monkeypox, Robert Fenton, now that three states — California, New York, and Illinois — have declared monkeypox emergencies. [New York Times]
- The Biden Administration may extend the moratorium on student loan repayments this month, or they may be some cancelation of some amount on the horizon. [KRON4]
