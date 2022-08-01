- After almost a week being closed and out of doses, the drop-in monkeypox vaccination clinic at SF General reopened Monday morning and was met with a huge line. The line reportedly snaked four blocks at one point, and it's not clear how many of those people were turned away and told to come back tomorrow or later, with clinic closing at noon each day. [Examiner]
- Days after San Francisco declared monkeypox a public health emergency, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared it a statewide emergency. The move may get vaccines that the state receives distributed more quickly, but it does not solve the national vaccine shortage. [Chronicle]
- President Joe Biden just announced a successful drone strike that took out Osama bin Laden's right-hand man on Sunday, the most recent leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri. Al-Zawahri had evaded American intelligence for two decades, but was ultimately located living in a densely populated area in Kabul, Afghanistan. [New York Times]
- District 6 supervisor candidate Honey Mahogany and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman both received the endorsement of the local Democratic Party. The party committee took the endorsement vote last week, and mayor-appointed D6 supervisor Matt Dorsey did not get enough votes to get an endorsement. [Bay Area Reporter]
- Nearly two pounds of fentanyl and $3,000 in cash was seized by San Leandro Police during a routine traffic stop of an Oakland man over the weekend. [KPIX]
- It's been a year since the Bayview shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Jaedah Tofaeono in front of her family, and the SFPD has renewed calls for tips on the identity of the shooter. [KPIX]
- One of the January 6th rioters, a Texas man who entered the Capitol with a holstered handgun and body armor, has received the longest sentence to date for his actions: 87 months. [Associated Press]
- OMG: Donald Trump had ex-wife Ivana buried on his New Jersey golf course property, likely as a tax dodge so he can call the property a cemetery. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: SF Sheriff's Office/Twitter