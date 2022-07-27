- The SF Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the feds are sending the city 4200 more doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos this week. The vaccine clinic at SF General has been closed the past two days, and the department still does not know what day they will have the vaccine in hand. [SFDPH/Twitter]
- Two Oakland men, Teaunte Bailey, 27, and Demetrius Britton, 57, have been ordered to stand trial for the March 2021 murder of 75-year-old Pak Ho. Ho died from injuries sustained during a robbery on the street near his Adams Point home. [East Bay Times]
- A study being done by UCSF researchers suggests that around 80% of COVID cases are now going unreported. Preliminary data from the study suggests that at-home home testing and apathy now lead to four out of five cases flying under the official radar. [KPIX]
- Police activity at Market and Front Street this afternoon led to many Muni lines needing to be rerouted — details to come. [SF_emergency/Twitter]
- Dozens of workers in San Francisco SROs took to the street today in a one-day strike over what they say are "unlivable" wages. [Chronicle]
- The space formerly occupied by Pete's Tavern, across the street from Oracle Park on King Street, has become Underdogs Cantina, which is a much larger version of the Underdogs taco shops in the Avenues, featuring those monster "Nick's Way" tacos also served at Tacko in the Marina. [Hoodline]
- Brooklyn-based Etsy is, like Twitter, downsizing its office footprint now that everyone is remote, and letting go of its San Francisco satellite office on California Street. [SFGate]
- The Biden Administration has offered to trade imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who's been jailed on espionage charges since 2018. [CNN]
- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named permanent co-hosts of Jeopardy! going forward, with Jennings hosting the season opening in September. [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images