- Javon Green, the 26-year-old arrested for last Wednesday's fatal shooting on board a Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations, will only face felony gun charges after video shows he acted in self-defense. This is according to his defense attorney, who told the Chronicle that the weapons charges could also be reduced to misdemeanors, but Green makes his first court appearance Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- A 31-year-old woman, Megan Strahl, was arrested and charged with arson for allegedly setting a hilltop fire in Albany on Sunday that led to evacuations. [Chronicle]
- BART fares are going up 3.4% starting Friday, which means that in-SF trips go from being $2.10 to $2.15. [Examiner]
- A new, 150,000-square-foot psychiatry center has opened at UCSF's Mission Bay campus, named for Nancy Friend Pritzker — the sister of benefactor John Pritzker who took her own life in 1972 during a depressive episode. [SF Business Times]
- SF is getting another Popeyes Chicken — at the Westfield Shopping Centre downtown. [Hoodline]
- Green Day frontman and Bay Area native Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s renouncing his US citizenship due to the Supreme Court's Roe decision. [KRON4]
- The House January 6th Committee just abruptly set a new hearing for Tuesday, when they were scheduled to be on a break, citing "recently obtained evidence." [New York Times]
- Legal wrangling has moved to the state level with a Florida judge considering halting the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and a Louisiana judge temporarily halting a so-called trigger law from taking effect there. [New York Times]
Photo: Ugi K.