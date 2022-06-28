- One person died in a grass fire Monday in west Sonoma County. The fire, called the Roblar Fire, broke out around 2 p.m. and burned 63 acres before being contained around 6 p.m. [Press Democrat]
- A shootout took place in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood in Pleasanton early Tuesday, when a car owner caught to suspects trying to steal his car. The suspects allegedly pepper-sprayed and shot at the car owner, and he fired back with his own weapon. [KTVU]
- The suspect in a Sunday night shootout with Fairfield police officers, who led officers on a chase following an attempted traffic stop and shot at officers before being shot and injured himself in Vallejo, is in police custody. [East Bay Times]
- A 4.2M earthquake struck in Lake County early Tuesday, just before 5 a.m., near the town of Cobb. [NBC Bay Area]
- More than two-thirds of California lawmakers on Monday voted to send a state constitutional amendment to the November ballot that will enshrine abortion access into state law. [CalMatters]
- Women are being warned that their cellphones could be used as evidence against them in anti-abortion prosecutions, and activists say some health apps should just be deleted now. [CBS News]
- Pressure from Democrats is mounting on President Biden to act more decisively in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, but the progressive wishlist of things like expanding the court probably remains out of reach. [New York Times]
Photo: David Singleton