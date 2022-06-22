- Tuesday's heat was reportedly to blame for warping a BART train track between Pleasant Hill and Concord, leading to a partial derailment. The derailed train has led to single-tracking on the line that continues as of this morning. [KRON4]
- The derailment occurred in Concord on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. and caused minor injuries. The incident involved the last two cars of a 10-car train bound for SFO, and around 50 passengers had to be evacuated from the train. [East Bay Times]
- San Jose police engaged in a tense, 12-hour standoff with a homicide suspect that ended with him being shot. The suspect was believed to have killed people in both San Jose and Modesto, and holed up in the backyard of a stranger's home for hours before being shot and injured by police. [KTVU]
- A grass fire burning in unincorporated San Mateo County, dubbed the Edgewood Fire, led to the evacuation of 1,100 homes on Tuesday. The fire was 20% contained as of 6:30 a.m., and it has led to the cancelation of classes at Stanford due to a power outage. [Chronicle]
- The power outage is impacting around 9,000 PG&E customers and lasted through the night. [ABC 7]
- Fireworks were the cause of a 120-acre grass fire in Pittsburg last week that forced the evacuation of 2,200 residents. [KTVU]
- Permits have been revoked for an event that would have marked the return of Pink Saturday in the Castro over Pride weekend. [Hoodline]
Photo: Lance Anderson