A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood.

SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani reported the news on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying that the victim was shot at 10:41 p.m. on the 1300 block of Ingalls Street, in the area of the LaSalle Apartments.

Arriving officers were reportedly told that the victim was already taken to a hospital, where he died.

Last night, at 10:41PM, @SFPDBayview Officers responded to a shooting in the Ingalls/Oakdale area. A 32 y/o male was shot and died. #SFPD Homicide is investigating this case. pic.twitter.com/ylXTMNKqPm — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 14, 2022

This was San Francisco's 21st homicide of 2022, and the third to occur in Bayview/Hunters Point in the last two months. A 21-year-old man was fatally shot on April 1 near the intersection of Third and Palou streets, and a 30-year-old was fatally shot on May 23 on Osceola Lane near LaSalle Avenue.

Last year at this time, San Francisco had seen 19 homicides, so this marks a slight uptick in the city's homicide rate over 2021.

According to the SFPD's CompStat crime dashboard, assaults are also up year over year by 11%, and rapes are up 7%, suggesting an overall uptick in violent crime.

Robberies and burglaries are down overall, with burglaries down a whopping 25% since last year — but meanwhile larceny thefts, which include car burglaries, bicycle thefts, and shoplifting, are up 19% year over year.

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Photo: Scott Rodgerson