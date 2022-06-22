Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID, like nearly every elected official in the last couple of months, and this means she will be quarantining on Pride Weekend.

The Mayor's Office put out a statement Wednesday announcing Breed's positive test, and saying she is "feeling well" so far.

"Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID-19 and will follow all isolation and quarantine protocols as recommended by the San Francisco Department of Public Health,” the statement says. “Like the overwhelming majority of San Franciscans, she is vaccinated and boosted. Mayor Breed is feeling well, and she will be conducting meetings from home. She will be attending no upcoming public events during this period of isolation."

A spokesperson for the mayor, Parisa Safarzadeh, tells the Chronicle that Breed tested positive Wednesday morning, and informed her staff.

Breed attended multiple big events in recent days, most of them outdoors, as the Chronicle notes, including the Stern Grove Festival on Sunday, a Juneteenth celebration in the Fillmore, an outdoor movie night in the Presidio, and the Warriors victory celebrations on Monday.

Events in the coming days that Breed will need to sit out include the opening of a drug sobering center in SoMa, and the weekend's Pride events.

This is the first time we're aware of that Breed has had COVID.

