The corners around the intersection of 8th and Mission streets in San Francisco's SoMa district are an increasingly dangerous place to be, and two more people were shot there early Wednesday.

SFPD Investigations Commander R. Vaswani reported that the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at 8th and Mission, and two men from Oakland were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

#SFPD Night Investigations is working a shooting that occurred just before 1AM at 8th and Mission. 2 adult males from Oakland were shot, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/DfVLvIYRwF — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 2, 2022

No other details are available at this time.

This section of Mission Street has for years been a hub of drug use and sales, along with multiple other corners around the Tenderloin and this part of SoMa.

In December, a pair of linked incidents, a stabbing and a double shooting, took place at 8th and Mission, leaving two men wounded and one of the shooting victims dead. That incident also took place in the late-night/early morning hours.

A year ago, in May 2021, a man in his 20s was fatally shot on Mission Street between 7th and 8th streets.

Fentanyl, meth and other drugs have been peddled in this area for years, particularly in the area of 7th and Market streets, two blocks away. A bust at that intersection last month yielded 178 grams of fentanyl, and seven grams of meth.

