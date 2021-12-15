Two people were shot, one of whom died, just after midnight Wednesday morning, and a nearby stabbing may have been related.

A trio of assaults took place at roughly 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at Eighth and Mission streets, and, according to the Chronicle, one of the victims has died. Police say they responded to a call shortly after midnight Wednesday morning at that corner, and found two men shot and another stabbed. One of the shooting victims died after being transported to a hospital.

San Francisco Police Investigate Mission Street Homicide



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this homicide ➡️ https://t.co/MGnQF0wAUo pic.twitter.com/7pKDyFPukr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 15, 2021



According to the SFPD incident report, “Officers arrived on scene and located two shooting victims, a 41-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male. Officers also located a 36-year-old male who had been stabbed. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported all three victims to the hospital. Despite the efforts of the emergency responders and hospital medical staff the 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased in the hospital.”

KPIX reports that “Police did not say whether they believed the stabbing and shooting were related,” and adds that investigators have not released any details about what led to the incidents, or anything about any suspects.

Additionally, the names of the victims have not been released, and at this point, we only know their ages, and that all three were men.

Anyone with any information on the case is encouraged to call the anonymous SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or anonymously text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with the words ‘SFPD.’

