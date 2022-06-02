- A 4.1M earthquake struck this morning just after 5 a.m., centered under Bay Point — did you feel it? [KTVU]
- BART commuters were told to expect residual delays of 20 minutes this morning due to the earthquake. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakley Police Department has announced that there will be a "significant update" today in the case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, who has not been seen since January 26. [KRON4]
- The 27-year-old suspect in the April 9 arson at the San Jose Home Depot that caused a fire so hot it could be detected from space, Dillyn Jaycruz Gogue, appeared in court Wednesday because the public defender's office says it has too many conflicts of interest to represent Gogue. [NBC Bay Area]
- A second person, 19-year-old Jesse Sanchez, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting that occurred on October 30, 2021, at a Halloween party at the home of Gilroy Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. [Bay City News]
- The San Francisco Police Officer's Pride Alliance, an affinity group of LGBTQ police officers in the SFPD, has formally asked the SF Pride board to reconsider its decision about banning officers in uniform from marching in this year's parade, at its meeting on June 8. [KRON4]
- Jonathan Waters, the wine director at Chez Panisse for the last 32 years (no relation to Alice), has died at the age of 60 following a collision in which his bicycle was struck by a minivan on Friday night. [Chronicle]
Photo: Chris Briggs