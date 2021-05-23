A little after 11 p.m. Saturday, San Francisco police responded to a reported shooting at Mission Street between 7th and 8th streets; a man believed to be in his mid-twenties was found in his vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

As reported by ABC7, a late-night shooting yesterday left a twentysomething dead inside his car in SoMa. When officers first arrived on the scene, they discovered a man in his mid-20s dying from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man died a short time later after being found at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. San Francisco police are now investigating the killing as a homicide; no additional information — including the victim's name — is available at this time.

This shooting comes just a week after two separate spats of gun violence killed two men in Potrero Hill.

Anyone with information related to this killing is urged to call 415-575-4444, and tips can be left anonymous or not.

