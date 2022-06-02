- Your Golden State Warriors tip off their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the last eight years at 6 p.m. tonight for Game One at the Chase Center. Game Two is Sunday here at 6 p.m., and the series would not return to the Chase Center until a week from Monday, on June 13 for a Game Five. IF NECESSARY. [NBA.com]
Checking in ✔️✔️✔️ pic.twitter.com/U7Zkzmk36k— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) June 2, 2022
- Use-of-force policing experts have reviewed bodycam footage of the May 19 shooting of two men in Mission Bay, and say there were way too many cops there who shot way too early. In the department's defense, it does now appear both men were armed with knives, but 16 officers, most with guns drawn, may have been a little much. [Chronicle]
- Those GM Cruise self-driving autonomous vehicles, which have been free for a few months, have the green light from the California Public Utilities Commission to start charging for rides. And it sounds like that’s exactly what they will do, with a GM spokesperson saying, “In the coming months, we’ll expand our operating domain, our hours of operation and our ability to charge members of the public for driverless rides until we have fared rides 24/7 across the entire city.” a spokesperson for Cruise. [TechCrunch]
- Another revolting tale of alleged Oakland PD misconduct, as a now-fired officer allegedly had sex on duty with a 22-year-old woman with mental illness, though the 2019 incidents are just coming to light now. [Oaklandside]
- Oliveto and Duende veteran chef Paul Canales has opened a new French spot called Occitania, in Oakland’s Uptown inside a new Hyatt hotel, and Eater SF has some food porn of the fare. [Eater SF]
- The 49ers’ all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the Niners, so he can retire as a member of the team. [ESPN]
