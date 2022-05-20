Two men died from gunshot wounds Thursday night in Mission Bay, a block away from UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and while police were present and the SFPD says that some "officer-involved shooting occurred," it's not clear yet whether either man, or both, were shot by an officer's bullet.

The SFPD says that officers were called to the scene of an aggravated assault occurring near the intersection of Mariposa and Owens street Thursday just before 8 p.m., in the area of Mariposa Park.

Police say that they arrived and "confronted" two men who were engaged in a fight, and then shooting occurred. It's not clear if one or both of the men were armed. As ABC 7 puts it, "SFPD says it's still trying to determine if both men were shot by officers or if they died as a result of the reported assault."

Medics were called to the scene to render aid, and one man was declared dead a the scene. The other later died from his injuries at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

The men's names have not been released.

The SFPD hastily held a news conference Thursday night to address the shooting, but were unable to tell a satisfyingly clear story. As KTVU notes, a heckler in attendance shouted out, "Ya'll killed somebody, again!"

As per department policy, a town hall meeting will be held on the shooting within 10 days. The SFPD has not said how many officers were involved, or how many fired shots.

The incident is now being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), the Department of Police Accountability (DPA), and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

This is the first fatal officer-involved shooting by the SFPD since the January SFO shooting of Nelson Szeto. Before he was shot, Szeto had been wandering the airport seeming threatening, and he was carrying two replica handguns. After refusing to comply with police commands, as seen on body-cam footage, Szeto was shot in what could have been a suicide-by-cop incident.

Photo: Google Street View