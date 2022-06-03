- The mask mandate may be back on in Alameda County, but tell that to everyone coming through Oakland Airport. In a sign of how this might not be so effective when the whole country has dropped their masks, there were no signs this morning telling people at the airport to mask up, and no one seemed aware that the rule was back on. [KRON4]
- Following the January 2020 death of Stanford student Eitan Michael Weiner from fentanyl-laced counterfeit Percocet at the Theta Delta Chi frat house, the fraternity was banned from the campus for six years. The alumni of the fraternity, known as TDX, are now suing the university, calling the punishment "draconian" and unprecedented. [KRON4]
- Basically all of California is in the CDC's red tier for high risk of COVID transmission, but the pattern on the East Coast has shown that cases will likely start heading downward soon. [KRON4]
- The man who died Monday in a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas has been identified as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. [KTVU]
- A Sonoma County man, 56-year-old Nam Ing, fell to his death on a coastal hiking trail in Oregon on Sunday. [East Bay Times]
- A relatively small, 50,000-square-foot office project just broke ground at 531 Bryant Street in SoMa — and it's the first office construction project to get underway in San Francisco since 2020. [Chronicle]
- Eclectic and loved by locals and chefs, Kitchen Door in Napa is reopening next week in a new space at 1300 First Street, following a yearlong hiatus and move from Oxbow Public Market. [Chronicle]
- Apparently Kim Kardashian was denied tickets for herself and Pete Davidson to attend the big Platinum Party ball and concert on Saturday in London, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. [New York Post]
Photo courtesy of the Port of Oakland