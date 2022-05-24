- The deadliest mass shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre occurred Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and took the lives of at least 18 children and a teacher. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, the courage to do more and then stand up to the lobbies?” President Biden said in a speech afterward. "It’s time to turn this pain into action.” You’re the president, Biden, ball’s in your court. [NY Times]
- Prior to tonight’s Warriors playoff game, coach Steve Kerr gave a fist-pounding stemwinder about out-of-control gun violence. “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!” Kerr told reporters. “I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings, supermarket shootings, I ask you; are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like."[@NotoriousOHM via Twitter]
- San Francisco also suffered gun violence, as a 30-year-old Bayview woman was found fatally shot inside her Bayview home Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:18 a.m. Monday morning on Osceola Lane near La Salle Avenue, and the victim was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived. [Chronicle]
- On a lighter note, we’ve got a big ol’ black bear showing up on porches in Suisun Valley, though it may be multiple bears. [SFGate]
- An arsonist set fire to an unsheltered man’s tent at People’s Park in Berkeley, and then beat him with a golf club, and the victim is hospitalized with “significant injuries.” [Berkeleyside]
- Popular pickled-item pub Fermentation Labs is adding a Japantown expansion in addition to its Grove and Market Street location. [Hoodline]
