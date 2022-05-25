- San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
- The death toll in Tuesday's school shooting in Texas has risen to 21, including 19 children and two teachers who were all in the same classroom. [New York Times]
- The Bay Area's COVID daily case rate is up to 53 cases per 100,000, up from 42 last week, and up from 18 per 100,000 a month ago. [Chronicle]
- UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter says some COVID patients should weigh the pros and cons of taking Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID antiviral, because of the incidence of rebound cases — which his wife just experienced, and it was "a bummer." [Chronicle]
- Two men were shot in separate incidents in San Francisco early Tuesday, one near 10th and Harrison streets, and the other was near Civic Center. [KRON4]
- Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on the 3200 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. [Bay City News]
- High employee turnover among SRO caseworkers have been blamed for consistently poor conditions in the city's supportive-housing stock, and now Mayor London Breed has proposed allocating $67.4 million in funding, in part to raise caseworkers' wages to $28 per hour. [Examiner]
- On Tuesday, the Marin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a pause on all new short-term rental permits, leaving the option open to extend the moratorium up to two years. [Bay City News]
- Comedian Dave Chappelle was back at one of his favorite venues, the Punch Line in San Francisco, doing a last-minute show Tuesday night for which tickets went on sale minutes just a couple hours before showtime. [Chronicle]
Photo via San Jose Police Department