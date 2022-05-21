The Fremont Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 7-year-old child riding a bicycle in Fremont's Irvington District was fatally hit by a car. Earlier today, a pedestrian crossing Mission Boulevard at Sullivan Underpass in the same city was also fatally struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 3:45 p.m, a private vehicle driving on Montrose Avenue in Fremont struck a young child. Present police officers and medical personnel had administered first aid to the seven-year-old before they were transported to a nearby trauma center. However, the child's injuries proved too grave to recover from; they died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to ABC7, traffic investigators were on scene the rest of Friday and have taken over the investigation. Police were observed diverting traffic from the area and were also seen into early Saturday morning for the ongoing investigation.

Not even 24 hours after the pedestrian death involving the yet-named seven-year-old, another pedestrian fatality occurred around 12:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Per a news release by the Fremont Police Department, on-site officers and medical personnel provided first aid upon arriving. However, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver of the involved vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

These two traffic deaths come amid growing concern over the rise of pedestrian deaths observed in various Bay Area cities — like San Jose, which saw twelve pedestrian fatalities in the first week of 2022, alone.

Related: Body Found on Tracks In Visitacion Valley Was Person Struck By Muni Train; Victim May Have Been Dragged

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA