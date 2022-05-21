- SF police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night... from a vehicle. Police said that they responded to a call for help from the driver who needed help getting to a hospital — and when officers arrived, they found the mother giving birth to a child, which they then helped assist in using their "training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn." [KRON4]
- Gavin Newsom has absolutely no interest in running for president. This past Thursday, the California Governor told the SF Chronicle's editorial board he was “sub-zero interest” in running for president in 2024, before adding that he's hopeful Vice President Kamala Harris will hold the highest office in the country next — "I'm hopeful that she's the next president of the United States." [Chronicle]
- Two Sprouts Farmers Market locations are set to close soon, though no reason has been given yet why the stores — which have been serving South Bay communities for nearly a decade — will shutter on June 3. [Hoodline]
- Kokak Chocolates on 18th Street in the Castro is set on opening a second location in Japantown (that is more than triple the size of its first location), allowing the company to expand production to meet demand. [Hoodline]
- A woman was hospitalized Friday night after she was "kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed" near the Del Norte BART station, according to El Cerrito Police. [CBS News Bay Area]
- The largest-ever photo database of Amazonian wildlife has been created, featuring more than 154,000 records of camera trap images that show at least 317 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. [Mongabay]
- Today's piece in NYT's opinion section goes into detail about how the death of George Floyd is, quite literally, being erased in a public setting after various murals and road artwork created in his honor have since been removed. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Gersh Daniel Gerstenhaber