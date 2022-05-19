- Multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Oakland in a freeway shooting that led to a crash near I-580 and Seminary Avenue. CHP officers thought they were responding to a crash scene, and they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside an overturned car near the freeway off-ramp. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to high winds and dry conditions, but the highest danger remains outside the Bay Area. The warning only affects the Sacramento Valley and upper San Joaquin Valley. [Bay City News]
- SFGate today delves into a 2007 case of possible homicide, in the mysterious death of Hugues de la Plaza in his Hayes Valley apartment, which was never satisfactorily solved. As 48 Hours Mystery reported in 2010, De la Plaza was alone at home after being out at a club, and police found his doors bolted from the inside, but his friends and family insist that bloody scene was not the result of a suicide. [SFGate]
- Oakland Filipino restaurant Lucky Three Seven announced it is closed indefinitely following the shooting death of co-owner Jun Anabo, whom authorities have not yet publicly identified as the victim in a homicide on Brookdale Ave. in East Oakland last night. [KTVU]
- There was a vigil Wednesday night in an East Palo Alto park where a crossfire shootout took place that killed a cousin of Raiders player (and former Green Bay Packer) Davante Adams. [ABC 7]
- There was some chatter about this a few weeks ago, and it seems to be the exception rather than the rule, but experts continue to note that there is some chance of rebound infection of COVID after finishing the five-day regimen of Pfizer's antiviral, Paxlovid. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: CHP Oakland/Facebook