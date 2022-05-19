More details have arrived from the freeway shooting and crash incident on I-580 that was included in the morning links post, and we now know there were two fatalities.

CHP Oakland reports in a news release that two people were killed and two are in critical condition following the shooting and rollover crash on the Seminary Avenue off-ramp from eastbound I-580 last night.

The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, and no suspect vehicle from which shots were fired has been identified. CHP says they are seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time. The car that rolled over down an embankment with four individuals in it was a black Nissan sedan.

Two people died and "multiple others" were injured in a freeway shooting and crash off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, a law enforcement source on Thursday told KTVU. https://t.co/GKN66noLlr — KTVU (@KTVU) May 19, 2022

One of the individuals in the car died from a gunshot wound, and another died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two individuals remain in critical condition, and they also appear to have sustained gunshot wounds.

The two deceased individuals were a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, as ABC 7 reports. Neither of their identities has been released.

CHP were called to what they thought was just a crash scene, and only later understood there had been a shooting on or near the freeway. All eastbound lanes of I-580 were shut down for several hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to call the CHP tip line at 707-917-4491.

As KTVU reports, freeway shootings are becoming all too common, and there were 144 of them last year across the Bay Area.