The reviled Pharma Bro served only four years of his seven-year sentence, but remember that he was not in prison for being a Pharma Bro, but instead for being a Securities Fraud Bro.

It’s been seven years since despicable smirking douchebag Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli popped up to our collective attention, gaining notoriety for raising the price of a parasitic infection medication from $13.50 to $750 a pill. He then acquired a South San Francisco pharmaceutical company and raised the price of one of their drugs by 4,000%. He would go on to harass women, pick attention-seeeking fights with the Wu-Tang Clan, and get pelted with poop at UC Davis. (And recently, he was depicted in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, popping up among a group of garbage people that included Anna Delvey in a restaurant scene in New York circa 2015.)

But the sausage party was over in 2017 when Shkreli was arrested for securities fraud, and eventually found himself sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Shkreli appealed for his release in April 2020 when the pandemic hit, claiming he could cure COVID or something. A judge laughed that out of court and kept Pharma Bro in his low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

But on Wednesday, CNBC reported that Shkreli was released from prison, and is now in a halfway house whose location has not been disclosed.

this feels like the opening screen in a movie about a supervillain duo pic.twitter.com/QKpl5kqEyp — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 18, 2022

“I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a [Bureau of Prisons] halfway house after completing all programs that allowed his prison sentence to be shortened,” his attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement. “While in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time.”

Martin Shkreli is out of jail. The market can heal now.🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/Qm1xMwIZJt — 🅿️hatBudA (@phatbuda) May 18, 2022

Did Pharma Bro listen to this advice? Of course not! As we see in the above screenshot, he posted to Facebook “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.”

Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he’s famous. pic.twitter.com/7XrQaII7lq — Edmund Sullivan (@edmundsullivan) May 18, 2022

His asshole buddy picked him up, but per CNBC, Shkreli is still technically in “community confinement overseen by the [Pennsylvania Bureau of Prisons] Residential Reentry Management Office.”

“Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house),” a bureau spokesperson said in a statement. “Mr. Shkreli’s projected release date from the custody of the BOP is September 14, 2022. For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement to include transfers or release plans.”

In other words, we’re still probably safe from this prick until mid-September.

Top image: Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli points as he exits the courthouse after the jury issued a verdict in his case at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, August 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight counts involving securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)