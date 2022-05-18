- The body of a 48-year-old Oakland woman, who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, turned up recently in a shallow grave in West Oakland. The remains were positively identified as those of Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, who was killed by her boyfriend Eric Mora 18 years ago, and after two trials Mora ultimately admitted to the murder in 2017 and is currently in prison. The body was found while construction crews were digging in a parking lot at Seventh and Maritime streets. [CBS SF / East Bay Times]
- Most Muni riders in SF are still masking up even though they're not required to. Masks are still required on BART, after a bit of flip-flopping on the issue a couple of weeks ago, and as COVID is surging again, officials still say masks are a good idea. [Examiner]
- The SFMTA has announced the return of three more bus lines, the 6-Haight/Parnassus, 2-Sutter (formerly 2-Clement), and the 21-Hayes on July 9. The three lines, which have been suspended since 2020 and were delayed from returning in March, will be slightly realigned. [SFBay]
- You may have noticed that Michael Shellenberger, the author of San Fransicko: How Progressives Ruin Cities, is on the Democratic primary ballot running against Gavin Newsom for governor. Shellenberger, who recently decried San Francisco allowing a safe-consumption site to exist in the Tenderloin, is a Democrat who really hates drugs and homelessness, and ABC 7 gave him some airtime ahead of the primary. [ABC 7]
- A project to renovate the Buchanan Street Mall, a five-block community space that cuts through affordable housing projects in San Francisco’s Western Addition, has now been fully funded thanks to a $3.9 million federal grant. [Chronicle]
- There have been two shootings in a 48-hour span in the city of Richmond this week. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland's own Everett and Jones BBQ is expanding with a new location at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. [KTVU]
- The Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the post-season tonight, and here's all you need to know.
Photo of Linda Alonzo via the California Dept. of Justice