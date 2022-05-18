- Netflix is laying off 150 employees, or almost 2% of its workforce, with 70 layoffs in its animation division alone. The layoffs, which come weeks after layoffs in the editorial and marketing departments, follow a dismal earnings report and the company's first net subscriber loss in a decade. [Hollywood Reporter]
- San Francisco will be taking another step toward establishing a public bank on Thursday, as newly-hired public banking consultant HR&A Advisors come on board. [48 Hills]
- A man was fatally shot in San Jose's Zolezzi Park early Wednesday, marking the city's third homicide this week. [KTVU]
- Anchor Pantry, a gourmet grocery store on the 600 block of Marin Street in Vallejo, was set on fire by a suspected arsonist on Tuesday. [Bay City News]
- The Trail of 100 Giants in Giant Sequoia National Monument, which was nearly devastated by the Windy Fire last year, has reopened, and the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest reopens Friday. [Chronicle]
- The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania that Dr. Oz is in is still too close to call. [KRON4]
- Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has lost his primary, despite getting an endorsement from Trump. [CNN]
- Following a six-week hiatus, the White House's COVID briefings have resumed, featuring new pandemic response coordinator, Dr. Ashish K. Jha. [New York Times]
Photo: Thibault Penin