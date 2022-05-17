A bullet hit a school bus in San Francisco Tuesday morning, though thankfully, there were no students on board. There was a driver on board as the bus was sitting in Bayview, who was not injured, but SFUSD tells the Chronicle the “bus was not operating for the San Francisco Unified School District.” [ Chronicle ]

As the SF Giants continued another red-hot season Tuesday in Colorado, enjoy the sounds of Jon Miller calling a 464-foot moonshot home run by second baseman Tommy La Stella. It was a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game against the Rockies, and according to Major League Baseball statistics, it ties Mac Williamson for the Giants fifth-longest home run (of the Statcast era where home runs have been measured). [@SFGiants via Twitter]

The Mission Cultural Center building was unanimously granted landmark status Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Not even two weeks before Carnaval, Supervisor Hillary Ronen tweeted Tuesday, “Congratulations to all the incredible artists who made this essential institution such a special hub for Latinx Arts.” [ @HillaryRonen via Twitter ]

KGO reporter Dion Lim was at the White House today for an AAPI Heritage Month event, along with City Attorney David Chiu and assemblyperson Phil Ting. [ KGO ]

Apple is giving in to COVID-concerned employees, delaying and modifying its return-to-office plan at the Cuperrtino campus. [ Examiner ]

We have our first look at the new Pride Weekend Pink Triangle for Twin Peaks, which this year will have new features to make its LED lighting shine in the daytime. [Hoodline]

