A bicyclist is in rough shape after getting into a crash near the Panhandle of Golden Gate Park Thursday afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department says the 34-year-old man was riding in the NoPa neighborhood the a little after 4:00 p.m. Thursday when the accident occurred.

☄ SPONSOR: Injuries sustained during a vehicular or bicycle accident can have life-changing implications. San Francisco's best injury attorneys can ensure that you and your family are compensated and properly taken care of by those at fault in the aftermath. ☄

The cyclist was reportedly on Hayes Street near the intersection with Broderick Street and hit an object in the road. As Bay City News reports, the cyclist was then thrown over his handlebars and injured.

The man was taken to the hospital after the crash, and police were not able to specify anything more about his condition, though they said at the time of the crash that his injuries were life-threatening.

There has been a recent push for street safety, particularly along the Panhandle on Fell Street, which has a bike lane on the left side and two lanes of constant traffic headed west.

It’s happening. Fell Street panhandle bike lane. Stay tuned for more updates. Thank you ⁦@sfmta_muni⁩ ⁦@nopna⁩ ⁦@sfbike⁩ ⁦@walksf⁩ ⁦@PresEKil⁩ ⁦and a gazillion others for all the advocacy and hard work to make this happen! pic.twitter.com/P6LmPfw7Ka — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) July 21, 2020

Hayes Street, where Thursday's crash occurred, also has road markings designating that bikers may be share the lanes, but does not have a lane specifically cut out for bicyclists.

A representative of SFPD told SFist, "I do not yet have any additional details on the incident of the victims condition as the incident is still under investigation."

Photo: Andrew Gook on Unsplash