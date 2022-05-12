- Meet Matt Wayne, currently the superintendent of the Hayward Unified School District, who will take over as superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District. Despite a “national search,” the district has picked a Bay Area candidate who has experience turning around a district in crisis. Per the Chronicle, Wayne took over the Hayward district when “the school board had fired its previous superintendent for purported misuse of public funds and an explosive temper.” [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has torn down the building that was the site of a mass shooting that killed nine people last May. The VTA still has to resolve the matter of an estimated $140 million in damages the victims’ families are suing over, with an alleged “workplace culture criticized as toxic.” [Bay Area News Group]
- The 49ers’ 2022 schedule was just released, and the team has a gaudy five prime-time games. The Niners will get two NBC “Sunday Night Football” games (Broncos and Chargers), two Monday nighters (Rams and Cardinals), and a Thursday night Seahawks game that will, sigh, only be available on Amazon Prime. [49ers.com]
- A federal judge approved a $500,000 settlement from the city of Richmond over a police officer who failed to intervene when a man was beaten by a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy in a traffic stop incident where the sheriff beat up and pointed a gun at a suspected car thief (who it turns out, was not a car thief). [KTVU]
- It looks like delivery service Instacart is going to do an IPO, despite the company’s recent slashing of its valuation nearly in half, and a terrible current environment for tech IPOs. [NY Times]
- A San Jose police officer is in hot water for exchanging a meth pipe for information on a case, and this comes just a week after another office was disciplined for drinking on the job during the search for a kidnapped toddler. Want to get away? [KTVU]
Image: Bahn Mi via Wikimedia Commons