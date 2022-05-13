- The fix to Millennium Tower's tilting and sinking has a new snag: a shoring wall that could slow or totally prevent further sinking on the eastern side of the building that is needed to right the tower. The 90-foot-high, three-foot-wide, underground concrete wall separates the foundation from a next-door parking garage, and at least one expert believes that when the opposite side of the tower is shored up, this wall will prevent the leveling out that engineers are hoping for. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART is planning to launch a pilot program this year for a "global" transit pass that would allow riders to use a single pass on every public transit system across the nine-county Bay Area. [KRON4]
- A computer network meltdown Friday morning SFO was affecting passengers on American, JetBlue, and Southwest, but the airport has since tweeted that the issue has been resolved. [KRON4]
- Two men were injured Thursday in the parking lot of Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto when a handgun they had in the car with them accidentally went off. [Bay Area News Group]
- Northbound 101 has fully reopened after an early morning overturned dump truck in San Mateo closed several lanes and led to hours of early traffic. [ABC 7]
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California's minimum wage would rise to $15.50/hr next year, triggered by inflation. [Associated Press]
- Newsom is also proposing sending a round of "inflation relief" checks for car owners, renters, and those behind on utility bills. [KTVU]
- The monarch butterfly population appears to have shot up this past winter in California, from a low of 2,000 last year to over 250,000, in a sign of hope for conservationists. [Chronicle]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images