- The 2022 NFL Draft is now under way, then continuing Friday and Saturday. And even though the 49ers don’t have a First Round pick, that could change because they have some delicious trade bait. Deebo Samuel is demanding a trade, and Jimmy Garoppolo is a player they’ve been madly trying to trade, so it's still worth keeping an eye on the machinations of tonight’s draft proceedings. [NBC Sports]
- The SF Redistricting Task Force ratified their final map, once again in a 5-4 vote. Here is your new supervisor district map, and sorry lawsuit people, because the SF Standard reports “The new map is effective today, according to a deputy city attorney advising the task force.” [SF Standard]
- After a Chronicle exposé on squalid conditions in SRO’s, the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is asking for another $16 million to fix the SROs. The Chronicle editorial board took the department to the woodshed in a scathing write-up, though one of their main beefs was the petty-sounding “Chronicle reporters were granted a mere 13 minutes on the phone with Mayor London Breed.” [Chronicle]
- Caltrain previewed renderings of the two new office towers and a public plaza they’d like to build across from the forthcoming Caltrain Diridon Station. [Hoodline]
- The San Francisco Sierra Club is lodging a couple of longshot lawsuits against the US Postal Service for buying new gas-powered trucks instead of converting their fleet to electric. [KPIX]
- Hey, remember that “Uber cough monster” who petulantly coughed on her Uber driver? She’s been arrested again in Miami, for fraud theft and fraudulent use of personal information. [SFGate]
