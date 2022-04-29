- Oakland teachers are on strike today, prompting schools in Oakland to cancel all classes. The teachers are protesting a plan to close or merge 11 schools in the district, and the district says the strike is illegal because it doesn't directly relate to labor conditions and violates their collective bargaining agreement. [Chronicle]
- In the San Jose infant abduction case that was quickly solved earlier this week, authorities say that a family friend conspired to kidnap her friend's grandson, perhaps to raise as her own. 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, who does not have children of her own, has been charged with conspiring with 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo to kidnap three-month-old Brandon Cuellar, and Portillo has been identified as the man seen taking Cuellar in a carseat on surveillance video. [Mercury News]
- COVID cases in Berkeley Unified School District have tripled in the last week. The district recorded 91 cases, more than triple the number from the previous week. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman in downtown Oakland was shot at by car burglars whom she tried to confront early Thursday. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m., and the woman said her car had broken into in the same spot four times in the last month. [KTVU]
- There was yet another homeless encampment fire in Oakland on Thursday night, this time under a pedestrian bridge by Lake Merritt, which was quickly extinguished. [KRON4 / East Bay Times]
- Two pharmacies were robbed this week in Oakland's Chinatown, with thieves using a rental truck to ram their way into one of them. [KTVU]
- A group of protesters is planning to disrupt classes at UC Berkeley today and to protest a plan to build 1,000 units of student housing on the site of People's Park. [KTVU]
- Amazon stock tanked in after-hours trading last night and continued to fall this morning after the company reported a first-quarter loss of $3.8 billion. [CNN]
Photo by Jed Villejo on Unsplash