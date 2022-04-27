- The three suspects arrested in Monday's abduction of a three-month-old boy in San Jose have been identified. All three are San Jose residents, and they are 28-year-old Jose Roman Portillo, 43-year-old Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, and 37-year-old Baldomeo Sandoval. [ABC 7 / Mercury News]
- As promised via the votes we already knew about, car-free JFK Drive is happening after a marathon public-comment session at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. [SFist]
- Investors are taking the stand in the trial of former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani, and it's basically deja vu from Elizabeth Holmes' trial last fall. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced a lawsuit Tuesday against three companies alleging that they illegally dumped several tons of soil and other materials on Treasure Island in 2019. [Bay City News]
- There are now five competing proposals for legislation that would allow fourplexes to be built on single-family lots around SF. [Examiner]
- Jeff Bezos made some jab at Elon Musk buying Twitter, suggesting it's going to compliment things for him in China with Tesla, or something. [KRON4]
- A 25-year-old man died in a fall while skiing on a closed trail at Palisades Tahoe on Tuesday, and he was reportedly not wearing a helmet. [Chronicle]
- Betty White's cherished Carmel home, which was listed for just under $8 million in March, has sold for nearly $3 million over the asking price. [SFGate]
