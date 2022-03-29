Betty White's Carmel Vacation Home Hits Market For $8M

A Monterey County vacation home with sweeping ocean views that the late Betty White built with her husband Allen Ludden in the late 1970s has just hit the market for the first time, listed for $7.9 million.

"Infused with an effervescent energy, this three-story manor offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and through generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea," reads the Sotheby's listing for 2625 Ribera Road in Carmel. "Step through the back gate to put your toes in the sand, or choose from an assortment of walking trails throughout the elegantly understated Carmel Meadows neighborhood. Here, paradise is yours."

White and Ludden purchased the land in 1978 for $170,000, as NBC Bay Area reports. The four-bedroom, five-bath vacation retreat would be completed three years later, in 1981 — though it's unclear if Ludden ever got to see it finished. He died in June of '81 of stomach cancer — though Wikipedia notes that he first slipped into a coma while on vacation in Monterey County in October 1980 due to the cancer treatments he was taking.