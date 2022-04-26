Hurry up and bring your jukebox money, because the B-52s are hanging up their touring boots after 45 years, and there are two San Francisco dates on their farewell tour.

Very fun college town Athens, Georgia is one of those “birthplace of bands” kinds of towns, with a historically outstanding music scene that has given us R.E.M., Pylon, and Widespread Panic. But the crown jewel, or at the shiny, happy people of that music scene, is the legendary new-wave kitsch act the B-52s.

The B-52s just announced that 45 years after their first performance, this summer will be their final, farewell tour. And the Chronicle reports the B-52s will play two San Francisco dates on that farewell tour, on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 at the Masonic Auditorium.

“It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure,” B-52s singer Cindy Wilson said in a statement. (Wilson elicits a special fondness from the local SF drag scene, considering her help with the 2021 telethon to keep the Oasis open.) “We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us, and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29 at 9 a.m. PT on the B-52s website. The Tubes are the scheduled opening act for those SF dates, though KC & the Sunshine Band are opening on other parts of the tour.

So will this be our last chance ever to see the B-52s live again? Maybe, maybe not. According to the Chronicle, B-52s vocalist Fred Schneider “has previously said that while the band would no longer tour, it would still make some festival appearances.”

Image: TheB52s.com